Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone“THE DONALD J. TRUMP AND THE JOHN F. KENNEDY MEMORIAL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS.”0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:20-2:20Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Bernard Goldberg's CommentarySubscribe to listen“THE DONALD J. TRUMP AND THE JOHN F. KENNEDY MEMORIAL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS.”And the endless need for praise and self-affirmation. Bernard GoldbergDec 22, 2025∙ PaidShareIn today’s special Monday edition of “Off the Cuff,” I look at our president’s latest exercise in self-celebration.ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Bernard Goldberg.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Bernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergRecent EpisodesTrump’s New Lows: Rhetorically and With VotersDec 16 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalySome Straight Talk on Drug Runners (And Blowing Them Up)Dec 9 • Bernard GoldbergHegseth Under Fire, the Fate of Ukraine, and Trump's UnpopularityDec 2 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyWhat the Epstein Files May (or May Not) RevealNov 18 • Bernard GoldbergCongressional Dysfunction, Antisemitism, and Economic Tone DeafnessNov 11 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe Poison on the Right Nov 4 • Bernard GoldbergBallrooms, Boats, and BitternessOct 28 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly