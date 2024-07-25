Playback speed
Patrick Chovanec on Helping Ukraine

Episode 5 of "The Daly Express" with John A. Daly
John A. Daly
Jul 25, 2024
Transcript

Welcome to episode 5 of The Daly Express with John A. Daly.

Today, I talk to author, economist, and world traveler, Patrick Chovanec about Ukraine. We discuss an organization he’s been working with that’s providing medical resources to the country, as well as U.S. policy on (and the politics surrounding) the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

Show Notes:

