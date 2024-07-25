Patrick Chovanec on Helping Ukraine

Welcome to episode 5 of The Daly Express with John A. Daly.

Today, I talk to author, economist, and world traveler, Patrick Chovanec about Ukraine. We discuss an organization he’s been working with that’s providing medical resources to the country, as well as U.S. policy on (and the politics surrounding) the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

Show Notes:

Share

Don’t want to receive John Daly’s solo columns and podcasts by email? No problem. Just click here, and turn on notifications for “John Daly’s Commentary.”