Robert George on the "DEI" Slur

Episode 1 of "The Daly Express" with John A. Daly
John A. Daly
and
Robert A. George
Jul 08, 2024
Transcript

Welcome to episode 1 of The Daly Express with John Daly.

Today, I talk to Robert George of the RAGGED PUNSTACK about a recent column he wrote on the flaws of dragging the DEI debate into the arena of elected officials.

(If you’d rather view the above video on YouTube, click here).

Show Notes:

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
The Daly Express
Author/writer John A. Daly interviews guests over political and cultural topics.
John A. Daly