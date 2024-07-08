Robert George on the "DEI" Slur

Welcome to episode 1 of The Daly Express with John Daly.

Today, I talk to Robert George of the RAGGED PUNSTACK about a recent column he wrote on the flaws of dragging the DEI debate into the arena of elected officials.

(If you’d rather view the above video on YouTube, click here).

Show Notes:

Share

Want to receive my columns and video interviews by email? Just click here, and turn on notifications for “John Daly’s Commentary.”

Sale! For a limited time, my Sean Coleman Thriller novels are just $3.99 each on eBook! Make sure you take advantage of it!