Let me start with something we can all agree on—Thanksgiving is about gratitude. Or at least it’s supposed to be. It’s about taking a step back from the chaos of our lives to appreciate the blessings we have, whether it’s the roof over our heads, the food on our tables, or the people we share it with. But, in today’s hyper-political climate, all too often, even Thanksgiving has become a casualty of our endless culture wars.

Here’s the thing: America is divided enough as it is. The last thing we need is for one of the last, sacred apolitical holidays to turn into another shouting match. Yet, I suspect, that’s what happens at too many Thanksgiving dinners across this country.

Uncle Joe comes armed with talking points about the “woke mob,” while Aunt Lucy has a few zingers about “MAGA Republicans.” Before you know it, the cranberry sauce is flying, and everyone is retreating to their corners.

And for what? So we can score points? So we can feel righteous for a fleeting moment? Here’s a radical idea: let’s leave politics at the door for just one day. Let Thanksgiving be a safe zone where we focus on what unites us, not what divides us.

Here’s what I propose: This Thanksgiving, make a conscious choice to rise above the noise. Don’t bring up the latest scandal in Washington or whatever cable news is outraged about this week. Let’s keep Thanksgiving what it’s meant to be: a day of gratitude, not grievance. A time for turkey, not tirades

It’s not that hard to do, you know. Happy Thanksgiving, my friends.

