Share post
Share post at current time
The Lesser of Two Evils, "Lawfare," Hurricane Politics, and More

Bernie talks about calls on him to make a choice between Trump and Harris, Trump's legal developments, and the politics of Hurricane Helene.
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Oct 09, 2024
Transcript

Welcome to episode 68 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

We have a bit of a makeshift installment this week. Bernie was broadcasting from a temporary location, and a family semi-emergency on John’s end cut the episode a little short. Also, at one point, Bernie said “Kamala Harris” when he meant “Nikki Haley,” and John said “two weeks” when he meant “two months.” It was one of those days.

Anyway, the two talked about pressure to make a choice between Trump and Harris, Trump's legal developments, and the politics of Hurricane Helene.

