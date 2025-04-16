The Trade War and Its Political Ramifications

Share this postBernard Goldberg's CommentaryThe Trade War and Its Political RamificationsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1Share this postBernard Goldberg's CommentaryThe Trade War and Its Political RamificationsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1The Trade War and Its Political RamificationsBernie and John talk about what Trump's tariffs mean for his political agenda and the GOP.Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyApr 16, 20251Share this postBernard Goldberg's CommentaryThe Trade War and Its Political RamificationsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptWelcome to episode 80 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.This week, Bernie and John discuss the political ramifications of Trump’s trade war.Show Notes:Give the gift of a BernardGoldberg.com paid subscription. SubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postBernard Goldberg's CommentaryThe Trade War and Its Political RamificationsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesTrump's Tariffs Are Causing Real PainApr 7 • Bernard GoldbergInvestigating Disney?Apr 2 • Bernard GoldbergCivil War in the Democratic Party, Trump on Top, Violence Against Tesla, and MoreMar 25 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyIs CNN Illegal?Mar 19 • Bernard GoldbergDemocrats Flailing, Trump Punishing Ukraine, and Tariff ChaosMar 11 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe Tariff GambitMar 5 • Bernard GoldbergThe Media That MAGA Wants, Is Trump's Honeymoon Over?, DOGE, and Principles FirstFeb 26 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly
Share this post