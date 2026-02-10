Super Bowl Half-Time Drama, Trump's Obama-Ape Video, and More

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptSuper Bowl Half-Time Drama, Trump's Obama-Ape Video, and MoreBernie and John discuss the Bad Bunny Super Bowl drama, Trump's disastrous poll numbers, the Obama-Ape video, and the midterms. Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyFeb 10, 2026ShareTranscriptWelcome to episode 101 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss the Bad Bunny Super Bowl drama, Trump’s disastrous poll numbers, Trump’s video of the Obamas as apes, and the 2026 midterms. Show Notes:Bernie’s mentioned column on the midterms.Upgrade to a paid subscriptionSubscribe to Bernie’s YouTube ChannelGive the gift of a BernardGoldberg.com paid subscriptionSubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesMore Warning Signs for RepublicansFeb 3 • Bernard GoldbergEpisode 100: Bernie Answers Your Questions!Jan 28 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyA Down in the Dumps GOPJan 21 • Bernard GoldbergThe Minnesota Shooting... And Trump's Greenland LunacyJan 13 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyEnd of The Year Episode — 2025Dec 30, 2025 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly“THE DONALD J. TRUMP AND THE JOHN F. KENNEDY MEMORIAL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS.”Dec 22, 2025 • Bernard GoldbergTrump’s New Lows: Rhetorically and With VotersDec 16, 2025 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly