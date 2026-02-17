In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at some uncomfortable questions in the Epstein case — questions different than the ones we’re hearing.
Some Questions About the Epstein Victims
And journalists' reluctance to ask them.
Feb 17, 2026
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
