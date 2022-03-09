Mar 9, 2022 • 2M
A Weak Strongman
A look at Vladimir Putin.
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
In this week’s Off the Cuff audio commentary, I look at Vladimir Putin, a very weak strongman.
