Harris Can Provoke Trump in Ways Biden Couldn't

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ new presumptive presidential nominee, and why Donald Trump may have a harder time defeating her.
If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone episodes, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with (or purchase a gift subscription for)…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.