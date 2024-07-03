Playback speed
Bernie Goldberg on the Disastrous Debate, the Media Covering Up Biden's Decline, and What's Next

Episode 61 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Jul 03, 2024
Welcome to episode 61 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Today, the two talk about Joe Biden's disastrous performance at the presidential debate, the media's cover-up of Biden's decline, and what the Democratic Party does from here.

Appears in episode
Bernard Goldberg
John A. Daly
