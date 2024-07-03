Bernie Goldberg on the Disastrous Debate, the Media Covering Up Biden's Decline, and What's Next

Welcome to episode 61 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Today, the two talk about Joe Biden's disastrous performance at the presidential debate, the media's cover-up of Biden's decline, and what the Democratic Party does from here.

