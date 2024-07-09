Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
The Cure for Media Blindness: Political Reality
The Cure for Media Blindness: Political Reality

Many didn't want to see the real Joe Biden, but now they have no choice.
Bernard Goldberg
Jul 09, 2024
∙ Paid
In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the media’s moment of clarity on President Biden.

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernard Goldberg
