Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Ballrooms, Boats, and Bitterness

Bernie and John discuss the new White House ballroom, blowing up Venezuelan boats, DOJ restitution, and more.
Bernard Goldberg's avatar
John A. Daly's avatar
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Oct 28, 2025
Share
Transcript

Welcome to episode 94 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss the new White House ballroom, blowing up Venezuelan boats, DOJ “restitution,” and more.

Show Notes:

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bernard Goldberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture