In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I weigh in on the Right’s growing problem with antisemitism, and those afraid to call it out.
1×
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:02
-3:02
The Poison on the Right
Some thoughts on Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, and Heritage's Kevin Roberts.
Nov 04, 2025
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes