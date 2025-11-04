Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
The Poison on the Right
0:00
-3:02

The Poison on the Right

Some thoughts on Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, and Heritage's Kevin Roberts.
Bernard Goldberg's avatar
Bernard Goldberg
Nov 04, 2025
Share
Transcript

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I weigh in on the Right’s growing problem with antisemitism, and those afraid to call it out.

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bernard Goldberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture