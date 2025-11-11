Congressional Dysfunction, Antisemitism, and Economic Tone Deafness

Welcome to episode 95 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss the government shutdown, abolishing the filibuster, the Right’s struggles with antisemitism, and Trump’s tone-deafness on the economy.

Editor’s note: Bernie, early in the episode, mistakenly said that Donald Trump wasn’t liked by conservatives, but is now despised by liberals. He meant to say Chuck Schumer, not Donald Trump.

Show Notes:

