What the Epstein Files May (or May Not) Reveal
The political implications might not be what a lot of people are speculating.
Bernard Goldberg
Nov 18, 2025

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the impending release of the Epstein files, and what they may or may not mean for political parties and high-profile individuals.

