Bernie Goldberg on Extreme Activists, the Idea that Liberal Bias is a Hoax, and the Trump Jury

Episode 56 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Apr 24, 2024
Welcome to episode 56 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Today, the two talk about activists that cause major public disruptions, the notion that "liberal bias" is a right-wing grift, media-righties inserting themselves in Trump's jury selection, and the challenge of persuading people in a post-truth political culture.

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Off the Cuff
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
Bernard Goldberg
John A. Daly
