Bernie Goldberg with Predictions for 2024
Episode 48 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
John A. Daly
and
Bernard Goldberg
Jan 3, 2024
Welcome to episode 48 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Today, the two discuss where they see big stories going in 2024, including the presidential election, impeachment, and the Russia/Ukraine war.

Editor’s note: John misspoke when saying that the Russia/Ukraine War would turn one year old next month. As Bernie stated, it will be two years old.

