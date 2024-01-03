Bernie Goldberg with Predictions for 2024

Welcome to episode 48 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Today, the two discuss where they see big stories going in 2024, including the presidential election, impeachment, and the Russia/Ukraine war.
Editor’s note: John misspoke when saying that the Russia/Ukraine War would turn one year old next month. As Bernie stated, it will be two years old.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.