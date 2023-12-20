Preview
Bill O'Reilly on Today's Mainstream Media, Cable News, and Whether He Panders to His Audience
Episode 47 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and special guest, Bill O'Reilly.
Bernard Goldberg
Dec 20, 2023
∙ Paid
Share

Welcome to episode 47 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and special guest, Bill O'Reilly!

Bernie asks Bill about the current state of the news media (both mainstream and cable news), his relationship with his audience, and more!

It’s the Holiday season! Why not give a friend or family member the gift of a subscription to BernardGoldberg.com?

Share

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Off the Cuff

Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Bernard Goldberg

Recent Episodes

2:16
Joe Biden's Immigration Problem
 • 
Bernard Goldberg
40:11
40:11
Bernie Goldberg on a Second Trump Term, a Second Biden Term, and Partisan Isolation
 • 
Bernard Goldberg
 and 
John A. Daly
2:43
Illegal Immigrants By Any Other Name...
 • 
Bernard Goldberg
2:58
Academic Cowardice in the Face of Campus Bigotry
 • 
Bernard Goldberg
3:06
Dean Phillips Represents a Serious Democratic Concern
 • 
Bernard Goldberg
3:45
About Those "Pro-Palestinian" Rallies...
 • 
Bernard Goldberg
36:37
War in the Middle East and U.S. Presidential Politics
 • 
John A. Daly
 and 
Bernard Goldberg