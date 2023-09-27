Sep 27 • 3M

Donald Trump and the Fear of Debating

Skipping the debates may be the politically smart move, but it doesn't come from confidence or courage.

Bernard Goldberg
In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at Donald Trump’s continued refusal to debate with his primary opponents… and what it says.

If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone episodes, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. And if you have a question for Friday's Q&A, plea…

