"Donald Trump" Enters the No BS Zone (Special 50th Episode)

Welcome to episode 50 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Today, the two talk to 2024 presidential candidate, and former U.S. President, “Donald Trump." Enjoy.

See more of comedian John Di Domenico, aka "Donald Trump", on YouTube. Learn more about him here.

Editor’s note: if you’re a paying subscriber and want to leave a question for this Friday's Q&A, please do so in the comment section below.

