How Cable News Has Crushed Journalism

In this week's Off the Cuff audio commentary (a special free episode!), I look at the extraordinary damage cable news networks have inflicted upon journalism.

Share

Editor’s Note: If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. Thank you!

One more thing: If you have a question for this Friday's Q&A, make sure to get it to me before tonight at midnight. You can leave your question as a comment under this post.

Sean Coleman is back in John A. Daly's upcoming thriller novel, “Restitution.” Click here to pre-order.