Feb 8 • 5M
Is Objectivity Overrated?
Journalist Len Downie Jr. argues a peculiar and seemingly contradictory case.
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
Episode details
Comments
In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at a strange argument recently made by a seasoned journalist.
Bernard Goldberg's Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone episodes, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. And if you have a question for Friday’s Q&A, please leave it in the comment section below. Thank you!