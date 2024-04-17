Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Off the Cuff
More on the Politics of Abortion
0:00
-2:27

More on the Politics of Abortion

The issue is a political liability for Republicans, but there are some tables left to turn on the Democrats.
Bernard Goldberg
Apr 17, 2024
∙ Paid


In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look some things Republicans can do to increase their political odds in the abortion debate.

