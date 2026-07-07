Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Pride in America
0:00
-1:50

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Pride in America

It shouldn't be contingent on who's in the White House.
Bernard Goldberg's avatar
Bernard Goldberg
Jul 07, 2026
∙ Paid

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at Democrats’ views of their country.

Share

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Bernard Goldberg.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Bernard Goldberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture