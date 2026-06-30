Rise of the Democratic Socialists

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Welcome to episode 111 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

On this abbreviated episode, Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss the recent primary wins by Democratic Socialists, and what is means for the Democratic Party and the country.

Also: Happy 4th of July, everyone!

Show Notes:

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