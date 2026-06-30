Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Rise of the Democratic Socialists

Bernie and John discuss the latest happenings in politics and the media.
Bernard Goldberg's avatar
John A. Daly's avatar
Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly
Jun 30, 2026

Last day of the sale! Free and monthly subscribers can upgrade to an annual premium membership for just $25! That’s 50% off our regular price for a year’s worth of honest, irreverent commentary that challenges partisan narratives.

Welcome to episode 111 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

On this abbreviated episode, Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss the recent primary wins by Democratic Socialists, and what is means for the Democratic Party and the country.

Also: Happy 4th of July, everyone!

Show Notes:

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bernard Goldberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture