Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Self Satisfaction Versus Voter Satisfaction
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-2:32

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Self Satisfaction Versus Voter Satisfaction

They aren't lining up.
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Bernard Goldberg
Jun 23, 2026
∙ Paid

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at President Trump’s midterm prospects, and how his ego isn’t helping the situation.

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