In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at President Trump’s midterm prospects, and how his ego isn’t helping the situation.
Self Satisfaction Versus Voter Satisfaction
They aren't lining up.
Jun 23, 2026
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Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
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