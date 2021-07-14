Jul 14, 2021 • 4M
The Art of the Art
Hunter Biden has found a hobby... and it's not just painting.
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
In today's Off the Cuff audio commentary, I look at Hunter Biden and his art brokers at the White House.
