Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
The Lost Art of Shutting up and Listening
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The Lost Art of Shutting up and Listening

It's especially needed in our politics.
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Bernard Goldberg
May 05, 2026
∙ Paid

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the impenetrable bubble many politically engaged individuals choose to live in.

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