In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the GOP settling on a midterm campaign strategy — one that the Democrats are welcoming.
The ‘Me’ Offensive
The Republicans’ midterm strategy is questionable to say the least.
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Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
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