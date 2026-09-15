Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
The ‘Me’ Offensive
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The ‘Me’ Offensive

The Republicans’ midterm strategy is questionable to say the least.
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Bernard Goldberg
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In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the GOP settling on a midterm campaign strategy — one that the Democrats are welcoming.

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