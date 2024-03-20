Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Off the Cuff
The Media Draws a Bloodbath
0:00
-2:51

Context matters.
Bernard Goldberg
Mar 20, 2024
In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at a recent comment from Donald Trump that the media misrepresented.

Note: this week’s commentary is free to all.

