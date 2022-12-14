Dec 14 • 4M

The So Called "Smart Party"

When you think you're the smartest in the room, you're less likely to engage with the other side.

Bernard Goldberg
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at how the progressive self-image tends to preclude engagement with the other side.

