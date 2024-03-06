The State of the State of the Union

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at President Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address.
If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone episodes, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. And if you have a question for Friday’s Q&A, please leave it in the comment section …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.