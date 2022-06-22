Jun 22, 2022 • 3M

Unwavering Loyalty to a Man Who Disrespects His Loyalists

Even now...

2
Upgrade to listen
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
Episode details
2 comments

In this week’s Off the Cuff audio commentary, I look at unwavering loyalty to Donald Trump, even now... despite how much he disrespects his loyalists.

Share

Editor’s Note: If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. Thank you!

Side note: If you have a question for t…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.