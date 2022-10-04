Yes, Trump's Rhetoric Still Matters

Episode details
Comments
Today, I look at the former president’s recent tirade against Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao… and why it shouldn’t be ignored.
Editor’s Note: If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone episodes, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. Thank you!
Side note: If you have a quest…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.