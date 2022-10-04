Oct 4 • 4M

Yes, Trump's Rhetoric Still Matters

It's driven some of his supporters to violence, and it may well again.

Bernard Goldberg
Today, I look at the former president’s recent tirade against Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao… and why it shouldn’t be ignored.

