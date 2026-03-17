In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at a call for supporting President Trump’s efforts in Iran… from an unlikely ally.
A Bipartisan Call for Supporting the Iran War
Not letting one's distaste for President Trump cloud the stakes for America and the rest of the world.
Mar 17, 2026
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Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
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