Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
A Bipartisan Call for Supporting the Iran War
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A Bipartisan Call for Supporting the Iran War

Not letting one's distaste for President Trump cloud the stakes for America and the rest of the world.
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Bernard Goldberg
Mar 17, 2026
∙ Paid

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at a call for supporting President Trump’s efforts in Iran… from an unlikely ally.

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