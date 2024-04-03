Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Off the Cuff
A Little Normalcy Could Go a Long Way
0:00
-3:28

A Little Normalcy Could Go a Long Way

Biden's political coalition is fractured, but Trump's so far too focused on styling for MAGA to capitalize off it.
Bernard Goldberg
Apr 03, 2024
Share

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the big political advantages Donald Trump has, and how he’s thus far nullifying them.

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive exclusive posts and support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone episodes, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with (or purchase a gift subscription for) your friends and family. And if you have a question for Friday’s Q&A, please leave it in the comment section below. Thank you!

Share

0 Comments
Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Off the Cuff
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bernard Goldberg
Recent Episodes
36:32
36:32
Bernie Goldberg on Liberal Journalism in the Era of Trump
  
Bernard Goldberg
 and 
John A. Daly
2:51
The Media Draws a Bloodbath
  
Bernard Goldberg
25:16
25:16
Bernie Goldberg on the 2024 Election, Biden's State of the Union Address, and More!
  
Bernard Goldberg
 and 
John A. Daly
2:10
The State of the State of the Union
  
Bernard Goldberg
24:16
24:16
Bernie Goldberg on Nikki Haley's Strategy, Alabama and Frozen Embryos, Trump Comparing Himself to Navalny, and More!
  
John A. Daly
 and 
Bernard Goldberg
4:20
Even Opinion Journalists Have to Be Fair
  
Bernard Goldberg
32:36
32:36
Bernie Goldberg on the Hur Report, Alejandro Mayorkas, and SCOTUS Taking On Colorado's 14A Decision!
  
John A. Daly
 and 
Bernard Goldberg