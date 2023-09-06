Sep 6 • 3M

Are Car Manufacturers the Real Criminals?

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson jumps on the litigation bandwagon against Kia and Hyundai.

Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

Bernard Goldberg
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
Episode details
Comments

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at another progressive political leader who’s passing the buck on his city’s crime problem.

If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone episodes, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. And if you have a question for Friday’s Q&A, plea…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.