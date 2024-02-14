Bernie Goldberg on the Hur Report, Alejandro Mayorkas, and SCOTUS Taking On Colorado's 14A Decision!

Welcome to episode 51 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Today, the two discuss the fallout from Special Counsel Robert Hur's report, the GOP's failed impeachment effort against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and the U.S. Supreme Court taking on the Colorado Supreme Court's Decision to remove Donald Trump from the state's November ballot.
