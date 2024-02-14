Preview

Bernie Goldberg on the Hur Report, Alejandro Mayorkas, and SCOTUS Taking On Colorado's 14A Decision!

Episode 51 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
John A. Daly
and
Bernard Goldberg
Feb 14, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Welcome to episode 51 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Today, the two discuss the fallout from Special Counsel Robert Hur's report, the GOP's failed impeachment effort against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and the U.S. Supreme Court taking on the Colorado Supreme Court's Decision to remove Donald Trump from the state's November ballot.

Share

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Off the Cuff
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link

Appears in episode

Bernard Goldberg
John A. Daly

Recent Episodes

3:05
Weighing the Third-Party Impact
  
Bernard Goldberg
34:23
34:23
"Donald Trump" Enters the No BS Zone (Special 50th Episode)
  
John A. Daly
 and 
Bernard Goldberg
3:10
Republicans Double-Down on Trump
  
Bernard Goldberg
37:21
37:21
Bernie Goldberg on the Iowa Caucus, New Hampshire Primary, and More!
  
John A. Daly
 and 
Bernard Goldberg
3:14
Heart in Politics... Is it Such a Crazy Idea?
  
Bernard Goldberg
39:34
39:34
Bernie Goldberg with Predictions for 2024
  
John A. Daly
 and 
Bernard Goldberg
2:07
Remember When Cultural Appropriation Was a Bad Thing?
  
Bernard Goldberg