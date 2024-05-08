Bernie Goldberg on the Trump Hush-Money Trial, Campus Protests, and Kristi Noem's Book

Welcome to episode 57 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Today, the two talk about Donald Trump's hush-money trial, anti-Israel and antisemitic protests on campuses, and Kristi Noem's book crisis.
Show notes:
"The Real Threat to Democracy Is ..." by Bernie
"Kristi Noem’s Book Fiasco Reminds Us That MAGA Exemptions Aren’t Transferable" by John
