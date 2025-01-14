Biden's Delusions, Late Night's Bubble, and Maria Bartiromo as VP?

Welcome to episode 74 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.
This week, Bernie and John discuss Biden's unself-awareness, the lack of diversity on late-night comedy shows, and Trump reportedly wanting Maria Bartiromo to be his vice president.
Editor’s note: Both Bernie and John misspoke, referring to “Medal of Freedom” winners as “Medal of Honor” winners. Apologies for the mistake.
Show Notes:
Newsbusters’ mentioned study.
John’s mentioned columns on Afghanistan, before and after the U.S. withdrawal, and the political hypocrisy that followed.
