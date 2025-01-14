Playback speed
Share post
Biden's Delusions, Late Night's Bubble, and Maria Bartiromo as VP?

Bernie and John talk about Joe Biden's unself-awareness, the lack of diversity on late-night comedy shows, and Trump reportedly wanting Maria Bartiromo to be his vice president.
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Jan 14, 2025
Transcript

Welcome to episode 74 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

This week, Bernie and John discuss Biden's unself-awareness, the lack of diversity on late-night comedy shows, and Trump reportedly wanting Maria Bartiromo to be his vice president.

Editor’s note: Both Bernie and John misspoke, referring to “Medal of Freedom” winners as “Medal of Honor” winners. Apologies for the mistake.

Show Notes:

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
Appears in episode
Bernard Goldberg
John A. Daly
