Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Celebrating America Despite Its Faults
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Celebrating America Despite Its Faults

It's harder for some than it should be.
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Bernard Goldberg
Jun 03, 2026
∙ Paid

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at our country’s 250th birthday, and why some don’t feel like celebrating.

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