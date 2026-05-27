Trump, the Midterms, and Stephen Colbert

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/TranscriptTrump, the Midterms, and Stephen ColbertBernie and John discuss the latest happenings in politics and the media.Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyMay 27, 2026ShareTranscriptWelcome to episode 108 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss President Trump’s increasing vulgarity, the midterms, the “Anti-Weaponization Fund”, and the end of Stephen Colbert’s late night run. Show Notes: Bernie’s column on Trump’s worsening languageJohn’s column on the “Anti-Weaponization Fund”Subscribe to Bernie’s YouTube ChannelGive the gift of a BernardGoldberg.com paid subscriptionSubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesTrump's Growing Disconnect With VotersMay 20 • Bernard GoldbergBillionaires, the 2028 Election, and UFOs?May 12 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe Lost Art of Shutting up and ListeningMay 5 • Bernard GoldbergThe Rhetoric Fueling Political ViolenceApr 28 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyDoesn't JD Vance Have a Point About the Pope?Apr 21 • Bernard GoldbergThe Dems' 'TACO' Antics and Trump's Jesus Meme ControversyApr 14 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalySometimes It’s Just Not EnoughApr 7 • Bernard Goldberg