Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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Trump, the Midterms, and Stephen Colbert

Bernie and John discuss the latest happenings in politics and the media.
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John A. Daly's avatar
Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly
May 27, 2026

Welcome to episode 108 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss President Trump’s increasing vulgarity, the midterms, the “Anti-Weaponization Fund”, and the end of Stephen Colbert’s late night run.

Show Notes:

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