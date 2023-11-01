Nov 1 • 3M

Dean Phillips Represents a Serious Democratic Concern

He may not be a political threat to Biden, but his arguments can't (and shouldn't) be ignored.

Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

Bernard Goldberg
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
Episode details
Comments

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at a wild-card Democrat taking the fight to Biden… and presidential incumbency.

If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone episodes, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. And if you have a question for Friday’s Q&A, please leave it …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.