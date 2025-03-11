Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

Democrats Flailing, Trump Punishing Ukraine, and Tariff Chaos

Bernie and John talk about the Democrats' problems, Trump's treatment of Ukraine, and the economic chaos being caused by Trump's trade war.
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Mar 11, 2025
2
2
Share
Transcript

Welcome to episode 78 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

This week, Bernie and John discuss the Democratic Party lost at sea, Trump’s treatment of Ukraine, and the stock market reacting to Trump’s trade war.

Show Notes:

Share

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bernard Goldberg
John A. Daly
Recent Episodes
The Tariff Gambit
  Bernard Goldberg
The Media That MAGA Wants, Is Trump's Honeymoon Over?, DOGE, and Principles First
  Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly
The Name Game
  Bernard Goldberg
Lara Trump at Fox, and Donald Trump and Elon Musk Take on the Media
  Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly
Always the Fire, Never the Burn
  Bernard Goldberg
Pardon Palooza, Trump's Retribution, and the Power of Fear
  Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly
Trump's Inaugural Address Was a Miss
  Bernard Goldberg