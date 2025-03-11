Democrats Flailing, Trump Punishing Ukraine, and Tariff Chaos

Welcome to episode 78 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

This week, Bernie and John discuss the Democratic Party lost at sea, Trump’s treatment of Ukraine, and the stock market reacting to Trump’s trade war.

Show Notes:

Toward the end of the episode, John mistakenly believed Bernie was referring to Canadian Conservative party leader, Pierre Poilievre, instead of Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.

Chris Christie’s mentioned comments on Trump and Putin at the Principles First Summit.

John’s mentioned column on Trump’s suspension of U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Give the gift of a BernardGoldberg.com paid subscription.

Share