In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the language (and double standards) used by some of Israel’s critics.
The ‘Genocide’ Twaddle
Haphazard (and highly selective) use of an explosive term.
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Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
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