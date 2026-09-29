Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
The ‘Genocide’ Twaddle
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The ‘Genocide’ Twaddle

Haphazard (and highly selective) use of an explosive term.
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Bernard Goldberg
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In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the language (and double standards) used by some of Israel’s critics.

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