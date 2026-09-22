Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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Trump’s Press Ban

Media bias doesn’t justify it.
Bernard Goldberg's avatar
John A. Daly's avatar
Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly

Welcome to episode 116 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

On today’s episode, Bernie Goldberg and John Daly talk about Trump’s media ban, movement in the midterms, the Bo French controversy, the Triumphal Arch, and the Iran War.

Show Notes:

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