Trump’s Press Ban

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.942Trump’s Press BanMedia bias doesn’t justify it. Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalySep 22, 2026942ShareTranscriptWelcome to episode 116 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone. On today’s episode, Bernie Goldberg and John Daly talk about Trump’s media ban, movement in the midterms, the Bo French controversy, the Triumphal Arch, and the Iran War. Show Notes: Subscribe to Bernie’s YouTube ChannelGive the gift of a BernardGoldberg.com paid subscriptionSubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesThe ‘Me’ OffensiveSep 15 • Bernard GoldbergOnce the Dems Regain Power...Sep 8 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyIs There Anyone Else We’d Collectively Mourn Like Dolly Parton?Sep 1 • Bernard GoldbergTrans Athlete Stories... and the Journalists Who Fear ThemAug 25 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyDemocrats’ Fondness For SocialismAug 19 • Bernard GoldbergThe Socialists' MomentumAug 11 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyTrump Is at a Crossroads on IranAug 4 • Bernard Goldberg