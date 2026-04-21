In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at (and question) the criticism Vice President JD Vance has taken for his words about Pope Leo.
Doesn't JD Vance Have a Point About the Pope?
The vice president is taking a lot of heat for recent comments he made about the Pope, but should he be?
Apr 21, 2026
∙ Paid
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes