Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Doesn't JD Vance Have a Point About the Pope?
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Doesn't JD Vance Have a Point About the Pope?

The vice president is taking a lot of heat for recent comments he made about the Pope, but should he be?
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Bernard Goldberg
Apr 21, 2026
∙ Paid

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at (and question) the criticism Vice President JD Vance has taken for his words about Pope Leo.

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