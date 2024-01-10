Heart in Politics... Is it Such a Crazy Idea?

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at some recent political advice from author Author Brooks, and why it’s worth listening to.
If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone episodes, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. And if you have a question for Friday’s Q&A, plea…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.