Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
I Was Hit by Hurricane Helene
0:00
-1:09

I Was Hit by Hurricane Helene

Checking in after a hard few days.
Bernard Goldberg
Oct 01, 2024
Share
Transcript

I quick audio message from Bernie, who was caught up in Hurricane Helene.

Share

If you have a question for Friday’s Q&A, please leave it in the comment section below. Hopefully Bernie will be able to answer them all this week. Thank you!

Discussion about this podcast

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bernard Goldberg
Recent Episodes
A Discussion with Bernie Goldberg, Sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists
  Bernard Goldberg
Evaluating the ABC News Moderators
  Bernard Goldberg
Bernie Goldberg on the Trump/Harris Debate
  Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly
Some Thoughts on the Upcoming Debate
  Bernard Goldberg
Bernie Goldberg on the RFK Jr. Effect, Trump's Challenges, the Debates, and More!
  Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly
The Unhinged Factor
  Bernard Goldberg
Bernie Goldberg on Kamala Harris Becoming the Presidential Front-Runner
  Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly