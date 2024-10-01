Share this postI Was Hit by Hurricane Helenewww.bernardgoldberg.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneI Was Hit by Hurricane HeleneShare this postI Was Hit by Hurricane Helenewww.bernardgoldberg.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-1:09Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.I Was Hit by Hurricane HeleneChecking in after a hard few days.Bernard GoldbergOct 01, 2024Share this postI Was Hit by Hurricane Helenewww.bernardgoldberg.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptI quick audio message from Bernie, who was caught up in Hurricane Helene.ShareIf you have a question for Friday’s Q&A, please leave it in the comment section below. Hopefully Bernie will be able to answer them all this week. Thank you!Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionI Was Hit by Hurricane Helenewww.bernardgoldberg.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergRecent EpisodesA Discussion with Bernie Goldberg, Sponsored by the Society of Professional JournalistsSep 25 • Bernard GoldbergEvaluating the ABC News ModeratorsSep 18 • Bernard GoldbergBernie Goldberg on the Trump/Harris DebateSep 11 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalySome Thoughts on the Upcoming DebateSep 4 • Bernard GoldbergBernie Goldberg on the RFK Jr. Effect, Trump's Challenges, the Debates, and More! Aug 28 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe Unhinged FactorAug 21 • Bernard GoldbergBernie Goldberg on Kamala Harris Becoming the Presidential Front-Runner Aug 14 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly
I Was Hit by Hurricane Helene